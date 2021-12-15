After saving the Supertrees, Ultraman returns to battle a kaiju at Changi Airport

In the three-minute clip, we see the hero flying in and engaging in a fierce battle with the kaiju outside the HSBC Rain Vortex, before finally defeating the creature that looks like a giant beetle.

But are we really safe now and what’s with all the foreshadowing about the Merlion-like creature that also made an appearance at the end of episode one?

Catch the finale on Dec 21 to find out which creature Ultraman does battle with next and which Singapore landmark is being threatened.