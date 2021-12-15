Logo
Entertainment

After saving the Supertrees, Ultraman returns to battle a kaiju at Changi Airport
Can our hero defend this famous landmark from a creature that shoots blue lightning bolts from its horn? Spoiler alert: Yes, he can. 

Ultraman arrives at Changi Airport just in the nick of time to save our local iconic landmark from a new kaiju. (Photo: screenshot from YouTube)

Richa Liz Mathew
15 Dec 2021 03:48PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 03:48PM)
Fresh from defending the Supertrees, Ultraman has now swooped in to save Changi Airport from another kaiju, or monster, which shoots blue lightning bolts from its pointy horn. 

The second episode of the three-part Ultraman: A New Power of Singapore was released on Tuesday (Dec 14). 

A new beetle-like kaiju spotted at Changi Airport shooting blue lightning bolts from his pointy horn. (Photo: Screenshot from Youtube)

In the three-minute clip, we see the hero flying in and engaging in a fierce battle with the kaiju outside the HSBC Rain Vortex, before finally defeating the creature that looks like a giant beetle. 

But are we really safe now and what’s with all the foreshadowing about the Merlion-like creature that also made an appearance at the end of episode one? 

Catch the finale on Dec 21 to find out which creature Ultraman does battle with next and which Singapore landmark is being threatened.

The Ultraman: A New Power of Singapore series is part of the SingapoReimagine campaign in Japan by the Singapore Tourism Board, celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The campaign aims to “convey the charm of Singapore from a new perspective”.

The first episode saw a kaiju attacking Gardens by the Bay before he was swiftly disposed of by our hero. 

 

Source: CNA/sr

Culture & Trends

