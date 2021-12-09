Logo
Is that Ultraman battling a kaiju at Gardens by the Bay?
Yes, it is. And it's to celebrate the 55th anniversary of Japan-Singapore ties through the SingapoReimagine, ULTRAMAN campaign.

Here's Ultraman protecting Singapore's Gardens by the Bay. (Photo: Youtube)

09 Dec 2021 02:36PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 02:39PM)
No, you're not imagining it. That is Singapore's Gardens by the Bay serving as the latest setting for a battle between Ultraman and a kaiju, or monster. Thankfully, Ultraman manages to fight off the ferocious creature and our Supertrees are safe again.

The first episode in the series titled Ultraman: A New Power Of Singapore was released on Tuesday (Dec 7) and is part of the SingapoReimagine campaign in Japan by the Singapore Tourism Board, celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The campaign aims to “convey the charm of Singapore from a new perspective” – which this most certainly does.

There will be two more episodes in the series, with the second one slated for release on Dec 14 and the final one on Dec 21. They’re all directed by Kiyotaka Taguchi, the original director of Ultraman Z (2020) and Ultraman Orb (2016), and produced by Japanese special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions.

From the teaser, it looks like we can expect to see more of Singapore’s unique locations being featured and maybe even a new monster or two? 

Even Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has watched the first clip. He shared it on Facebook on Wednesday and wrote: "Relieved to know that one of my regular jalan jalan spots is safe under the protection of Ultraman!" Mr Lee also said he’s “looking forward to seeing where on our island Ultraman appears next!”

Source: CNA/sr

