YouTube sensation 'Uncle Roger' to perform in Singapore as part of world tour

Desperately need a good laugh? Same. Get your planner out because Nigel Ng, the Malaysian comedian also known as Uncle Roger, is coming to Singapore as part of The Haiyaa World Tour, which will also see stops in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Australia and the UK.

If you need a refresher, Ng got the world chuckling in the early days of the pandemic when he assumed his signature character, the droll and grumpy Uncle Roger, and reacted to an egg fried rice recipe video hosted by the BBC's Hersha Patel.

That particular video, posted on YouTube in July last year, now has more than 26 million views. Meanwhile, Ng's YouTube channel, which also features him poking fun at Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, has earned nearly 5 million subscribers.