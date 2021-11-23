YouTube sensation 'Uncle Roger' to perform in Singapore as part of world tour
Pity the tickets don't come with a plate of egg fried rice.
Desperately need a good laugh? Same. Get your planner out because Nigel Ng, the Malaysian comedian also known as Uncle Roger, is coming to Singapore as part of The Haiyaa World Tour, which will also see stops in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Australia and the UK.
If you need a refresher, Ng got the world chuckling in the early days of the pandemic when he assumed his signature character, the droll and grumpy Uncle Roger, and reacted to an egg fried rice recipe video hosted by the BBC's Hersha Patel.
That particular video, posted on YouTube in July last year, now has more than 26 million views. Meanwhile, Ng's YouTube channel, which also features him poking fun at Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, has earned nearly 5 million subscribers.
Ng's show in Singapore will be held on Jun 15, 8pm at the Capitol Theatre.
Tickets are priced at S$98, S$108 and S$128, and will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting Wednesday (Nov 24). Only four tickets are allowed per transaction.
In an Instagram post announcing his tour in the UK, where he is based, the 30-year-old said he was "extremely grateful" for the chance to take his show global.
"Two years ago I was flyering on the streets for my own show ... struggling to sell any tickets. And now, to sell out Leicester Square Theatre in London in a day, without even announcing the tour on my socials, this is something I won't ever take for granted!
"So thank you! Thank you for every single one of your likes, shares, comments, and support. I'm going to put on the best show I can," he said.