Unhappily Ever After: Meet the artist placing Disney characters in dystopian situations

In the perfect fairytale, you’d meet the man (or woman) of your dreams, fall in love, get married and live happily ever after. In real life, one often has to suffer through countless frogs before meeting Prince (or Princess) Charming. Maybe even encounter harassment.

This unfortunate reality largely facing women is portrayed by American animation storyboard artist Jeff Hong in a piece from his dystopian Disney art series, aptly titled Unhappily Ever After.

The piece features a familiar scene from Sleeping Beauty, where Prince Phillip is clasping Aurora’s hand in the forest, except they’re now in a modern bar. It’s an unnervingly realistic depiction of the unwanted advances women may endure while simply trying to date – and it continues to be relevant since 2014 when Hong started the sobering series.