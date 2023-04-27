Excitement builds for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at CinemaCon

Universal started out its CinemaCon presentation with the big one: New footage from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“I know of no more dramatic tale, with higher stakes, twists and turns, paradoxes,” Nolan told a room full of theatre owners on Wednesday (Apr 26) in Las Vegas. “In learning about that story, I wanted to be in that room and see what that must have been like.”

Oppenheimer, due in cinemas on Jul 21, is about J Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant, charismatic physicist who, along with his peers at Los Alamos, developed the atomic bomb and changed the world. Cillian Murphy, a frequent Nolan collaborator going back to Batman Begins, plays the title role in a starry cast that includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and many more.

“Like it or not, he is the most important person who ever lived. He made the world we live in for better or worse. His story has to be seen to be believed," Nolan said. "His story is both dream and nightmare.”

Nolan shot the movie on large format IMAX in both colour and black and white, but "not too much black and white, don’t worry”, he said.

Oppenheimer marks the first time Nolan has partnered with Universal, after he parted ways with his longtime studio Warner Bros amid the shop’s divisive pivot to streaming for its 2022 releases.