Late pop star Prince's estate to release never-heard-before music at his annual tribute in June
This year's Celebration event at the late music legend's estate Paisley Park will unveil previously unreleased music for the first time.

Late pop star Prince's estate to release never-heard-before music at his annual tribute in June

The legendary Prince performs on Oct 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Photo: AFP/Bertrand Guay)

06 May 2023 09:25AM
Unreleased Prince music from his famous vault is set to be released over the late music legend's annual Celebration event.

Each year, the Raspberry Beret hitmaker's estate throws open the doors to his Paisley Park museum, home and studios in Chanhassen, Minnesota, to honour the memory of the cultural icon.

This year, it will take place between June 8 and June 11, with special appearances from famous musicians, including Chaka Khan, Mint Condition's Stokley, and hip-hop icons Chuck D, D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh.

A description of the event on the Paisley Park website reads: “We believe that Prince was the heart of what would become one of the most creative and talented communities in the world. This year, we want to highlight how you, the fam, are continuing the legacy in numerous ways.

“There will be opportunities to share how your contribution to Prince’s legacy has impacted others, time for creative expression, and a featured panel highlighting some incredible community members making a global impact.”

Paisley Park is Prince's private estate and production complex featuring artefacts from his life and music and guided tours. (Photo: Paisley Park Prince's Home and Studio)
It's not yet been revealed how many songs will be shared from the vault, which is said to contain hours and hours of never-before-heard material.

Fans were already treated to 63 unreleased gems on the Sign ‘O’ The Times reissue in 2020.

The news comes after it was revealed that Prince will be honoured with his own road in Minneapolis.

The state's politicians voted in favour of the road being renamed the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway after the Purple Rain hitmaker – who tragically died in 2016 after an accidental fentanyl overdose aged 57.

The road passes by Paisley Park and runs for seven miles on the Minnesota State Highway 5, through the areas of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.

Republican senator Julia Coleman and those who were close to Prince will pay for the name change.

She said: "Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten.

"His influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians who came after him, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists to this day."
Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/ih

