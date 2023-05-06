Late pop star Prince's estate to release never-heard-before music at his annual tribute in June

Unreleased Prince music from his famous vault is set to be released over the late music legend's annual Celebration event.



Each year, the Raspberry Beret hitmaker's estate throws open the doors to his Paisley Park museum, home and studios in Chanhassen, Minnesota, to honour the memory of the cultural icon.

This year, it will take place between June 8 and June 11, with special appearances from famous musicians, including Chaka Khan, Mint Condition's Stokley, and hip-hop icons Chuck D, D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh.

A description of the event on the Paisley Park website reads: “We believe that Prince was the heart of what would become one of the most creative and talented communities in the world. This year, we want to highlight how you, the fam, are continuing the legacy in numerous ways.

“There will be opportunities to share how your contribution to Prince’s legacy has impacted others, time for creative expression, and a featured panel highlighting some incredible community members making a global impact.”