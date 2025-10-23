Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose seeks divorce from Kamal Adli: ‘There’s no more understanding between us’

Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose has confirmed that her marriage to actor Kamal Adli is coming to an end.

Speaking through her lawyer, Uqasha revealed that she filed for divorce on Oct 1, citing the breakdown of mutual understanding and ongoing unresolved issues.

The actress, 33, attended the first hearing at the Syariah Lower Court in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22, where her legal representative, Nurfarhana Abd Manaf, stated that Uqasha had “lost patience” with the situation.

“There’s no longer any understanding between them,” Nurfarhana told reporters. “If fate brings them back together later, Alhamdulillah – that’s all Uqasha wishes to say.”

Nurfarhana also noted that, according to her client, Kamal had not made any attempt to reconcile during their marital difficulties.

“As far as Uqasha has informed us, there have been no attempts from Kamal to make amends. I’m not sure if that's not the case,” she said.

When approached outside the court, Uqasha, whose full name is Nik Zaris Uqasha Nik Sen, urged her husband to attend future court sessions.

“I just hope he cooperates,” she said. “Don’t be absent like this – I have my work too.”

The case was postponed to Oct 28 after Kamal, 39, was unable to attend the initial hearing due to work commitments.

Rumours of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in April, when fans noticed that both actors had unfollowed each other on Instagram and that Uqasha had shared cryptic posts hinting at relationship strain.

The couple tied the knot in 2021 in a ceremony held in Pahang, and share a 10-month-old daughter, Hawra Uqaira.

