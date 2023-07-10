Insidious 5 topples Indiana Jones at US box office before Mission: Impossible launches

Indiana Jones’ reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theatres, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth – Insidious: The Red Door.

The horror film starring and directed by Patrick Wilson scared up US$32.7 million (S$44 million) in ticket sales from 3,188 theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday (Jul 9).

It did better than the last installment, Insidious: The Last Key, from 2018 and is the most any PG-13 horror movie has earned in its debut in the past two years.

Insidious 5 was not well reviewed – but modestly budgeted scary movies are often critic-proof when it comes to the box office. This Blumhouse-produced franchise starring Wilson and Rose Byrne began in 2011 under the direction of James Wan and has been responsible for over US$570 million in global box office returns – and none of the films have cost more than US$16 million to produce. Only the first movie received a “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes; The Insidious films more often garner sub 40 per cent scores.

It was shrewd of Sony to release Insidious on the weekend between two Hollywood tentpoles, in this case Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I, which opens on Wednesday.

Indiana Jones 5 took second place in its second weekend with US$26.5 million in North America (down 56 per cent from its opening), bringing its domestic total to US$121.2 million. Globally it's earned an estimated US$247.9 million.

Joy Ride also made its theatrical debut this weekend in 2,820 locations and earned an underwhelming US$5.9 million. The R-rated comedy directed and co-written by Adele Lim follows four friends on an international trip, played by Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu.

The modestly budgeted Lionsgate release got rave reviews out of the South by Southwest Film Festival and maintains a 91 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it didn’t motivate big crowds this weekend. Those that did go (58 per cent women, 72 per cent over age 25, according to PostTrak) gave it a B- CinemaScore, suggesting the movie did not meet expectations, which can sometimes be because of how the film was marketed. The hope is that word-of-mouth might help Joy Ride in the coming weeks.

Joy Ride is one of several raunchy, adult comedies in theatres this summer, including the Jennifer Lawrence movie No Hard Feelings, which earned US$5.2 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to US$40.3 million.

In more limited release, The Lesson, a literary chamber thriller starring Richard E Grant and Daryl McCormack, opened to US$157,752 from 268 screens.