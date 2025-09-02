Thai host Utt had strange encounter at Changi while filming new Incredible Tales project

There are two things Singaporeans know Thai-American host Greg Uttsada Panichkul (also known simply as Utt) for.

As one of MTV Asia’s most popular VJs in the 1990s and 2000s, he hosted Mediacorp’s cult-favourite horror docuseries, Incredible Tales, for eight seasons from 2004 to 2017.

The 51-year-old, who co-owns a production agency Cougar Creative House in Thailand, is back in Singapore to be a part of the video podcast series Tales From Incredible Tales, now into its third season.

The show revisits some of the most memorable episodes from the original show.

Utt told 8days.sg via WhatsApp that he was in Singapore for a week, and the first episode was filmed at one of the biggest Changi chalets, a unit once occupied by the British.

“It is more like a villa than a chalet and has a nostalgic feel to it,” he said.

Utt said he already had his first creepy experience while filming the episode.