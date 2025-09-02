Thai host Utt had strange encounter at Changi while filming new Incredible Tales project
The 51-year-old was back in Singapore to film the video podcast series Tales From Incredible Tales, now into its third season.
There are two things Singaporeans know Thai-American host Greg Uttsada Panichkul (also known simply as Utt) for.
As one of MTV Asia’s most popular VJs in the 1990s and 2000s, he hosted Mediacorp’s cult-favourite horror docuseries, Incredible Tales, for eight seasons from 2004 to 2017.
The 51-year-old, who co-owns a production agency Cougar Creative House in Thailand, is back in Singapore to be a part of the video podcast series Tales From Incredible Tales, now into its third season.
The show revisits some of the most memorable episodes from the original show.
Utt told 8days.sg via WhatsApp that he was in Singapore for a week, and the first episode was filmed at one of the biggest Changi chalets, a unit once occupied by the British.
“It is more like a villa than a chalet and has a nostalgic feel to it,” he said.
Utt said he already had his first creepy experience while filming the episode.
While he didn't want to reveal any spoilers, he described it as a “very uncomfortable situation” that the crew likely felt too.
“Towards the end of filming, we had a 'walk of courage' to feel the environment. I have a quick sense of spaces and energy, so it was quite heavy for me,” Utt explained.
“Let’s say my paranormal senses were on overdrive when I had to walk to the old Changi Hospital with Chee Tong, a young Taoist priest.”
This wasn't Utt’s first brush with the paranormal.
In a 2020 interview with 8days.sg, he shared that he had a sort of “sixth sense” which he now likens to a “third eye” when we asked if he was superstitious.
“I’ve always had it [the third eye] but during my time hosting Incredible Tales, I had to be non-vocal about it to allow viewers to come to their own conclusions,” said Utt.
Now, we can’t wait to hear what other ghost stories Utt has to share in the coming episodes.
When in Singapore, Utt said he does get recognised for his time hosting Incredible Tales.
“It’s cool being recognised as 'that Utt from Incredible Tales'. Kids that used to watch it with their parents are now parents themselves,” he said.
“I’ve [also] been a part of Tales From Incredible Tales since season one, and the Incredible Tales series is such a huge part of me that coming back feels like home and it gives me a chance to visit my once-home Singapore too,” he said.
