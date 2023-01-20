Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will make its Singapore debut at Resorts World Sentosa in March

Fans will get to not just see but experience more than 300 of the Dutch artist's sketches, drawings, and paintings, through floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall large scale digital projections. These will offer a different perspective to experiencing art and being mesmerised by the life of Van Gogh and his most famous works.

This debut Singapore edition comes with an added bonus introduction of two special Japanese culture-grounded showcase segments curated as a tribute to the Japonisme movement that had a strong influence on Van Gogh’s artistic style.

Visitors will be able to explore the impact of the ancient art of Japanese woodblocking on the western art scene, and experience an authentic matcha tea ceremony that stands as a symbolic representation of the "wabi sabi" principles.