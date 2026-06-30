F4's Vanness Wu announces he is married in surprise post, has not revealed wife's identity
Wu was previously married to Singaporean socialite Arissa Cheo. They divorced in 2018.
Taiwanese-American singer and actor Vanness Wu has surprised fans by announcing that he is married.
The 47-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Monday (Jun 29), posting a close-up photograph of his hand intertwined with that of his new wife with both of them wearing wedding bands.
Wu did not reveal his wife's identity, nor had he publicly announced a new relationship before the post.
In the caption, he wrote: "Every good thing comes from above.
"2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all, and now being blessed with the most important person in my life.
"I'm truly so grateful to be able to share this love with all of you who have supported me throughout the years."
The announcement prompted speculation online over the identity of Wu's wife, although the singer has not commented further.
Wu rose to fame as a member of Taiwanese boy band F4 alongside Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Ken Chu after the quartet starred in the hit 2001 idol drama Meteor Garden.
The group reunited for its F Forever 1st World Tour in late 2025, with Wu, Yan and Chou taking part. Chu did not join the tour because of contractual disagreements. The tour is scheduled to stop in Singapore in August this year.
Wu was previously married to Singaporean socialite Arissa Cheo. The couple married in 2013 and divorced in 2018.