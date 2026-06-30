F4's Vanness Wu announces he is married in surprise post, has not revealed wife's identity

Taiwanese-American singer and actor Vanness Wu has surprised fans by announcing that he is married.

The 47-year-old shared the news on Instagram on Monday (Jun 29), posting a close-up photograph of his hand intertwined with that of his new wife with both of them wearing wedding bands.

Wu did not reveal his wife's identity, nor had he publicly announced a new relationship before the post.

In the caption, he wrote: "Every good thing comes from above.

"2026 has been filled with so many blessings. Being able to tour again with the boys, being able to do what I love on stage and perform for you all, and now being blessed with the most important person in my life.

"I'm truly so grateful to be able to share this love with all of you who have supported me throughout the years."