Singer Vanness Wu revealed to have taken part in Hyrox Beijing the day after viral defecation incident
Fans jokingly told Wu that they hoped he hadn't used any of the soiled stations.
Hyrox has grown to become one of the most hyped sporting events in recent years.
But the buzz has been brought to a whole new level after Australian Hyrox athlete Joanna Wietrzyk went viral for defecating herself mid-race on Saturday (Sep 12) at the Hyrox event in Beijing.
The 22-year-old suffered bowel incontinence midway through the Women's Pro event, but continued the race, even as clips circulating showed faecal matter visible on her leg. Wietrzyk went on to win the race in the category.
According to his Instagram, Taiwanese-American singer Vanness Wu actually participated the very next day on Sep 13, just a day after Joanna Wietrzyk.
Organisers said the venue had been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following the incident, and relevant equipment was replaced before the event continued the next day. Yes, the same day the 48-year-old F4 member and the rest of the participants began the race.
It's said that Wu and his teammates eventually crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds.
Netizens, however, seemed a lot more interested in the venue's condition following the defecation incident, with many flocking to the comments to ask about it.
Some asked if he had "smelt" or "stepped on" the poop, while another remarked: "Hopefully you didn't get the poop stations".
A fan, however, joked: "The stadium smells really good today!" all thanks to Wu's presence.
In response to the incident, organisers issued a statement, assuring that they have "clear biocontaminant and medical procedures in place".
"We recognise that this can understandably lead to frustration, questions and strong views within our community," they wrote.
"Those concerns are legitimate and, as organisers, we must be prepared to hear them, examine what happened and take responsibility for continuing to improve."
They, however, reminded there is no place in their community for "threats of violence or encouragement to harm an athlete", which has, according to them, happened over the weekend.
"Any person identified as engaging in this behaviour – whether through comments, direct messages or social media – will be permanently banned from all Hyrox events," they warned.
They're also in the process of identifying those responsible before action will be taken.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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