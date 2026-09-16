Singer Vanness Wu revealed to have taken part in Hyrox Beijing the day after viral defecation incident

According to his Instagram, Taiwanese-American singer Vanness Wu actually participated the very next day on Sep 13, just a day after Joanna Wietrzyk.

Organisers said the venue had been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following the incident, and relevant equipment was replaced before the event continued the next day. Yes, the same day the 48-year-old F4 member and the rest of the participants began the race.

It's said that Wu and his teammates eventually crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds.

Netizens, however, seemed a lot more interested in the venue's condition following the defecation incident, with many flocking to the comments to ask about it.

Some asked if he had "smelt" or "stepped on" the poop, while another remarked: "Hopefully you didn't get the poop stations".

A fan, however, joked: "The stadium smells really good today!" all thanks to Wu's presence.