Entertainment

Tamil reality singing competition Vasantham Star returns after 6-year hiatus
Entertainment

Twelve finalists will battle it out for the chance to be crowned the next Vasantham Star. Catch the first episode on Jan 1 at 9pm on Vasantham and meWATCH. 

Vasantham Star 2023's panel of judges (from left) Shabir Tabare Alam, Viknesvari Vadivalagan and Mohamed Raffee. (Photos: Mediacorp)

19 Dec 2022 01:29PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 01:29PM)
Watch out for the next Vasantham Star, set to come your way in 2023. Mediacorp’s Tamil reality singing competition is returning in the New Year after a six-year hiatus.

The first, introductory episode airs on New Year’s day, Jan 1, at 9pm on Vasantham and meWATCH, where you will meet the 12 finalists who will battle it out for the chance to be crowned the next Vasantham Star.

As the competition progresses, the contestants will engage in vocal battles through various solo and duet performances to secure a spot in the finals, which will take place on Mar 26.

The 12 finalists were selected by a panel of judges from 180 aspiring hopefuls and they come from all walks of life – from students and freelance artistes to a financial advisor. They will be coached by industry professional Mohammed Erfanulla Khan, who will help them uncover their potential and impress the judges.

Speaking of which, the fate of the contestants lie in the hands of three judges: Singer-songwriter Shabir Tabare Alam, artiste and arts practitioner Vicknesvari Vadivalagan and veteran musician Mohamed Raffee. Performances will be judged on pitch, rhythm and beat, vocal technique and expression, as well as stage presentation.

The eventual champ will walk away with the grand prize of S$20,000 and the coveted title of Mediacorp’s sixth Vasantham Star. The runner-up will receive S$5,000, the second runner-up S$3,000 and the third runner-up S$2,000.

Vasantham Star 2023 is hosted by Saravanan Ayyavoo, six-time winner of Pradhana Vizha’s Best Host – Entertainment.

Catch Vasantham Star 2023 every Sunday, from Jan 1, at 9pm on Vasantham and meWATCH. 

MEET THE FINALISTS

Mazhaimegan VS Mazhai, 22, is an undergraduate student majoring in Civil Engineering at the Nanyang Technological University. He is also a fitness enthusiast who enjoys rock climbing, playing football and going to the gym. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Sarva Srilal Tejasvini, 18, is a student at Nanyang Polytechnic pursuing Architecture, who also dabbles in freelance modelling. Tejoo hopes to develop the skills required to pursue a career in music through this competition. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Aditya Anand, 23, is an undergraduate student majoring in Psychology at the Nanyang Technological University. He describes music as something that "grounds and centres" him. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Vikneswaran s/o Rajendran, 27, is an undergraduate student at PSB Academy (Coventry University) majoring in Mechanical Engineering. As an aspiring singer, Vicky hopes to eventually produce original music which fuses together different genres and cultures. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Ashok Kumar Shwetha, 21, is an undergraduate student majoring in Information Systems at the Singapore Management University. She also enjoys dancing. (Photo: Mediacorp)
27-year-old Mohamed Yacob, also known to friends as Coby, is an extroverted and bubbly financial advisor. Aspiring to be a singer, Yacob hopes to be involved in variety programmes and entertain others through singing. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Harsha Channa, 29, is a freelance singer who is a dreamer, optimist and a romantic, always looking for silver linings. Coupled with love for the arts, performing, and being in front of the camera, Harsha was spurred to join the competition to pursue this undying passion. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Navein Gunasekaran, 24, is an undergraduate student majoring in Sociology & Public Policy at the Singapore Management University. Navein hopes that through this competition, opportunities to pursue the craft will open. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Thivyashalini Ramkumar, 20, is a Republic Polytechnic graduate who majored in Biotechnology. Her source of inspiration comes from individuals who persevere through tough times. (Photo: Mediacorp_
Shakshi Harendran, 26, is a freelance singer and actor, whose other interests include acting and dancing. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Prajeeth Venkatesh, 26, is an undergraduate student majoring in Electrical & Electronic Engineering at the Management Development Institute of Singapore. He previously participated in Mediacorp’s Tamil reality singing competition Yaar Antha Star in 2012.
33-year-old Sindhu Vimalkumar, who works in the insurance industry, hails from a small town in Kerala, India. Apart from music, Sindhu also enjoys dancing, watching films, travelling and is a foodie. (Photo: Mediacorp)

