Tamil reality singing competition Vasantham Star returns after 6-year hiatus

Watch out for the next Vasantham Star, set to come your way in 2023. Mediacorp’s Tamil reality singing competition is returning in the New Year after a six-year hiatus.

The first, introductory episode airs on New Year’s day, Jan 1, at 9pm on Vasantham and meWATCH, where you will meet the 12 finalists who will battle it out for the chance to be crowned the next Vasantham Star.

As the competition progresses, the contestants will engage in vocal battles through various solo and duet performances to secure a spot in the finals, which will take place on Mar 26.

The 12 finalists were selected by a panel of judges from 180 aspiring hopefuls and they come from all walks of life – from students and freelance artistes to a financial advisor. They will be coached by industry professional Mohammed Erfanulla Khan, who will help them uncover their potential and impress the judges.

Speaking of which, the fate of the contestants lie in the hands of three judges: Singer-songwriter Shabir Tabare Alam, artiste and arts practitioner Vicknesvari Vadivalagan and veteran musician Mohamed Raffee. Performances will be judged on pitch, rhythm and beat, vocal technique and expression, as well as stage presentation.

The eventual champ will walk away with the grand prize of S$20,000 and the coveted title of Mediacorp’s sixth Vasantham Star. The runner-up will receive S$5,000, the second runner-up S$3,000 and the third runner-up S$2,000.

Vasantham Star 2023 is hosted by Saravanan Ayyavoo, six-time winner of Pradhana Vizha’s Best Host – Entertainment.

Catch Vasantham Star 2023 every Sunday, from Jan 1, at 9pm on Vasantham and meWATCH.

MEET THE FINALISTS