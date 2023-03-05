This family has a vending machine that dispenses free drinks for delivery folks

Heads up, food delivery people, postmen (or women) and refuse truck drivers. If you happen to be at Yarrow Gardens in Siglap and are feeling thirsty, feel free to help yourself to the complimentary drinks from the vending machine set up just outside House No. 13.

The vending machine is the brainchild of Eric Chiam and his family, who wanted to show their appreciation to delivery staff and drivers for their services.

Before setting up the “pre-conditioned vending machine from Japan” this January, the CEO of a healthcare group “would try to meet the delivery man at the gate with an offer of a cold drink”, he wrote in a LinkedIn post. But that practice has its limitations as he couldn’t catch every delivery person.