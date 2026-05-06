Singaporean performance artist Amanda Heng presents 'A Pause' at 61st Venice Biennale

Sit, wait and watch. Walking into the Singapore Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, performance artist Amanda Heng invites you to rest – in her exhibition titled “A Pause”.

In collaboration with curator Selene Yap, Heng transforms the space at the Arsenale’s Sale d’Armi with stepped wooden platforms of varying widths that blend into the existing architecture. Visitors can decide for themselves how they want to interact with the space – how and where to pause.

A dual-channel video follows everyday moments of Singapore and Venetian residents, showing how rest can be found in the mundane. Parts of My Body, a series of close-up photographs of Heng’s body first made in 1990, is exhibited in the pavilion as well.