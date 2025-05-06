Radio DJs Vernetta Lopez and John Klass leaving GOLD 905 in May
On Tuesday (May 6), Mediacorp's GOLD 905 announced that Lopez and Klass will be leaving the radio station by the end of May.
Veteran radio DJs Vernetta Lopez and John Klass will officially be signing off from Mediacorp’s GOLD 905 this month, announced the radio station on Tuesday morning (May 6).
According to a social media post by the station, Lopez, 51, will be leaving on May 11, while Klass, 55, will end his run by the end of May.
A familiar voice on Singapore's airwaves for decades, Lopez has held stints in multiple stations before joining GOLD 905, including the then-Perfect 10 98.7FM. During her tenure at GOLD 905, Lopez, along with Mike Kasem, co-hosted the morning show on weekdays from 6am to 10am.
Fans will also know her for her roles in multiple iconic television shows, including Denise Tan in Under One Roof and Dr Kelly Chan in First Touch.
Meanwhile, John Klass has been keeping listeners company with his evening show Homestretch, which he co-hosts with Sophie Gollifer. The longtime musician held stints at the now-defunct Rediffusion and CLASS 95 before joining GOLD.
In a statement, GOLD 905 said: "[Lopez has] been a constant and comforting presence for generations of listeners... With his smooth singing gift and creative spark, [Klass] brought heart and energy to every show."
"To both of these incredible talents, thank you for sharing your voice, your stories and yourselves with GOLD 905. And to our listeners, stay tuned for exciting things coming soon on GOLD 905!"