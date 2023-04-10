Veteran Hong Kong actor Richard Ng dies at age 83

Richard Ng, famous for his roles in Hong Kong dramas during the 1980s and 90s, has died according to Hong Kong media outlets HK01 and SCMP. The actor's heart stopped working and he could not be resuscitated, reported HK01.



His family was called in to say final goodbyes to him in hospital on Sunday (Apr 9), HK01 added.

Ng first rose to fame through the Lucky Stars franchise which also starred the likes of Sammo Hung and Jackie Chan. His role even landed him a Best Actor nomination in the third Hong Kong Film Awards.



Singaporean fans might also know him through his stint as Bobby Chow in local sitcom Under One Roof. Ng played the father of Selena Tan's character.

In his later years, Ng faced multiple ailments, including kidney disease and hearing loss. In 2019, he revealed that he only had 10 per cent of his kidney function left and needed to go for dialysis four times a day. A couple of years later, he told the media he had undergone heart surgery as well.

Ng leaves behind a wife and four children, including actor Carl Ng, and an illustrious film career spanning over 80 movies.