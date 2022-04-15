Veteran Hong Kong actor who played ‘Lao Hero’ in Don’t Worry Be Happy dies at 76

Veteran Hongkong actor Mak Ho Wai who played Lao Hero in Mediacorp sitcom Don’t Worry Be Happy (1996 to 2002) has died at the age of 76 on Wed (Apr 13).

Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, a close friend of the late actor, shared the news of his passing in a statement to the Hong Kong media, in which she wrote: "On behalf of Mak Ho Wai’s family, we would like to thank everyone for their concern. Our beloved friend Mak Ho Wai died peacefully at home last night (April 13). Ho Wai loved his family deeply, and was a good husband and father. He cherished his friends, and was a great actor too! We’ve lost another good friend! May he go in peace!”