Veteran Hong Kong actor who played ‘Lao Hero’ in Don’t Worry Be Happy dies at 76
Mak Ho Wai also starred in other Mediacorp dramas including The Golden Pillow (1995) and Return of The Condor Heroes (1998). 

(Photo: Instagram/mak.ho.wai)

15 Apr 2022 06:04AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 06:04AM)
Veteran Hongkong actor Mak Ho Wai who played Lao Hero in Mediacorp sitcom Don’t Worry Be Happy (1996 to 2002) has died at the age of 76 on Wed (Apr 13). 

Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, a close friend of the late actor, shared the news of his passing in a statement to the Hong Kong media, in which she wrote: "On behalf of Mak Ho Wai’s family, we would like to thank everyone for their concern. Our beloved friend Mak Ho Wai died peacefully at home last night (April 13). Ho Wai loved his family deeply, and was a good husband and father. He cherished his friends, and was a great actor too! We’ve lost another good friend! May he go in peace!”  

A graduate of TVB’s 12th artiste training class, Mak trained alongside Sandra Ng, Carina Lau, Michael Tao and Lawrence Ng. The late actor starred in several TVB series including The Justice of Life (1989) and The Greed of Man (1992).  

Mak moved to Singapore after starring in several Singaporean productions such as The Golden Pillow (1995) and Return of The Condor Heroes (1998). He made his last on-screen appearance in Mediacorp drama Destiny in 2005. He volunteered as a Mandarin-speaking guide at the National Museum of Singapore after retiring from showbiz. 

 

Source: CNA/yy

