Veteran TVB actor who played Jiang Ziya in Gods Of Honour dies at 78

According to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao, Yu left TVB in 2021, stating in an interview that the Hong Kong TV network no longer wanted him as he was "old and useless".

He then joined ViuTV where he starred in the sci-fi drama series 940920.

News of Yu’s death was confirmed by his son. On the Instagram account he had set up for the late actor, his son shared a photo of Yu with the caption: "Dad, rest in peace."