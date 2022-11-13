Veteran TVB actor who played Jiang Ziya in Gods Of Honour dies at 78
Veteran TVB actor Yu Chi-ming died on Friday (Nov 11). He was 78. The late actor is best remembered for playing Jiang Ziya in the classic 2001 drama Gods of Honour.
According to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao, Yu left TVB in 2021, stating in an interview that the Hong Kong TV network no longer wanted him as he was "old and useless".
He then joined ViuTV where he starred in the sci-fi drama series 940920.
News of Yu’s death was confirmed by his son. On the Instagram account he had set up for the late actor, his son shared a photo of Yu with the caption: "Dad, rest in peace."
Earlier this year, Yu suffered a stroke that left the left side of his body temporarily paralysed. His condition then took a turn for the worse.
Yu is survived by his two sons, a daughter and wife Fung So Wan, who is the sister of TVB actress Alice Fung and screen legend Fung Bo Bo.
The couple met in the 1960s when was he performing in Indonesia. Match-made by Alice as well as Yu's mother and elder sister, and the couple tied the knot in 1972.
Responding to the news of Yu’s passing, Alice told the Hong Kong media that her sister had already informed her of his death and that she "doesn't know what else to say".
Alice shared that she last saw the actor at his home. "He was only admitted to the hospital for a few days... He had a stroke during Chinese New Year this year."