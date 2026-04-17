Victoria Beckham defends parenting amid rift with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham said Thursday (Apr 16) she and her husband, David, have always sought to "protect" their children, months after eldest son Brooklyn attacked his famous parents in an explosive social media rant.

In the January post, 27-year-old Brooklyn Beckham alleged his parents tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and said he had no wish to reconcile with his family.

He said his parents, seeking to protect the "Brand Beckham", tried to "bribe me into signing away the rights to my name" before he married the American actress in 2022.