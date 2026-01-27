Victoria Beckham honoured in Paris amid family rift

The ceremony at the culture ministry was kept under wraps to avoid a scrum of journalists or onlookers after explosive claims about the Beckhams by eldest son Brooklyn Beckham last week.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati praised Victoria Beckham as "a global icon that holds a very special place in the hearts of French people". Dati paid tribute to Beckham's "meticulous, almost architectural" approach to clothing, according to a copy of the speech sent to AFP.

After starting with shows in London and New York, Beckham has been unveiling the new collections for her label in Paris since 2022.

"Through your journey, your work, and your commitment, you have woven a deep, sincere, and lasting bond with France," Dati told the 51-year-old singer-turned-designer.

Brooklyn Beckham deepened a rift with his parents after writing on social media last week that they had tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife.

In a highly personal post that confirmed a long-rumoured falling out, Brooklyn Beckham claimed Victoria Beckham "hijacked" his first dance on his wedding day and danced "inappropriately on me".