‘Fulfill your destiny’: Vin Diesel calls on Dwayne Johnson to return for Fast & Furious 10

Diesel’s statement comes after Dwayne Johnson announced that he will not be returning to the Fast series. "I wish them well on Fast 9," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

The infamous feud between the two co-stars harks back to 2016, when Johnson posted on Instagram that "some (male co-stars) conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't”. In response, Diesel implied that his hard stance was a form of “tough love” used to improve Johnson’s performance on set.

But it looks like Diesel is ready to set aside their past disagreements for the chance to welcome Hobbs back into the fold.

“I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo,” Diesel’s post continued, referring to the late Paul Walker. “I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”

Diesel ended off the post by saying, “I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson has yet to publicly respond to Diesel's request.

Fast & Furious 10, the penultimate film from the Fast franchise, is slated to hit theatres in April 2023. Directed by Justin Lin, the film will be the first in a two-part finale for the series, culminating in Fast 11.