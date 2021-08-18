Fast & Furious 10 gets official release date: Catch it in 2023

Coming up fast after F9, Universal Pictures has just announced the release date of Fast And Furious 10.

Directed by Justin Lin, the second to last installment of the billion-dollar saga is set to hit theatres on Apr 7, 2023. The film will be the first in a two-part finale for the series, culminating in Fast 11.

Lead actor and producer Vin Diesel previously told Entertainment Weekly that filming will start in January 2022, with the possibility of the final two movies being shot back-to-back.

The 10th installation of the Fast saga is expected to include regulars such as Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Sung Kang.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed last month that he will not be returning to the series. Following the infamous feud between himself and Diesel, which the latter chalked up to tough love, the two eventually drifted apart.

"I wish them well on Fast 9," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast And Furious movies they do that will be without me.

While this marks the finish line for the main franchise, fans can still expect more movies set in the Fast world. Similar to Hobbs & Shaw, further spin-offs are in the works.