Singapore-produced animated film The Violinist wins highest prize at Annecy Festival
Co-directed by Singaporean Ervin Han, the film also received the SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack in a Feature Film at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, marking a historic double win for Singapore animation.
The Violinist has made history by becoming the first Singapore-produced animated feature to win the Cristal for a Feature Film, the top prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
The film also received the SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack in a Feature Film, recognising its original score.
The Violinist was also the first Singapore-produced animated feature to be selected for Annecy's main competition.
Co-directed by Singaporean filmmaker and animator Ervin Han and Spanish animator Raul Garcia, a former Walt Disney Animation Studios animator whose credits include Aladdin and The Lion King, The Violinist explores themes of friendship, loss and the power of music.
Set in colonial Singapore and other parts of Malaya, spanning the Japanese Occupation through the post-war years, the film follows Fei, a musically gifted Peranakan girl who grows up to become a concert violinist while searching for her childhood friend Kai, who disappeared during the war.
The voice cast includes Tan Kheng Hua as the older Fei, Fang Rong as the younger Fei, Adrian Pang as the historical resistance figure Lim Bo Seng and Ayden Sng as Kai.
The film's original score was composed by Singaporean Golden Horse Award winner Ricky Ho in collaboration with Spanish composer Isabel Latorre, while Singaporean violinist Joy Yong performed the lead violin parts.
Presenting the Cristal award, the Annecy jury said it chose to honour "a film that reveals the devastating impact of war, creating a profoundly moving experience that combines the emotional power of music, deeply felt performances and the sweeping historic scale of its story".
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Han, who shared that he had been working on the film for 10 years, said: "When the jury announced The Violinist as the winner, for me, I just felt shock and disbelief.
"I was then overcome by humility and gratitude as we all walked on stage. I was mostly thinking of my team and all the hundreds of people that helped make this film possible, and also a swelling sense of pride that an animated feature film that is also in every way a Singapore story, can stand on a world stage such as Annecy."
He added: "To receive the Cristal at Annecy is beyond anything we imagined when we first began this journey.
"This honour belongs to the extraordinary artists, animators, musicians and filmmakers across Singapore, Spain, Italy and many other countries who gave so much of themselves to this film. We hope this recognition not only celebrates The Violinist, but also encourages more stories from Singapore and Southeast Asia to find audiences around the world."
Executive producer Justin Deimen told CNA Lifestyle: "To see a Singaporean studio create work of this calibre and be recognised on the world stage is a milestone not only for the team, but for our region’s creative industry.
"We made this film with international audiences in mind, but its heart has always belonged to Singapore. We hope Singaporeans will see a part of themselves, their history, and their love for this country reflected on screen."
Deimen added that the film is a "tribute to the generation that endured the hardships of war and laid the foundations of modern Singapore. Their courage, sacrifice, and belief in a better future are the legacy upon which our nation continues to stand".
In an Instagram post, Han reflected on the standing ovation the film received following its screening.
"I wasn't keeping track of the duration of the ovation. Some say it was eight minutes, some say 11," he wrote.
"The moment belonged to the team. To hear the appreciation felt amazing, but even more so because I was with those who helped make this possible."
Supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority, The Violinist is produced by Singapore's Robot Playground Media, co-founded by Han, in collaboration with Spain's TV ON Producciones and Italy's Altri Occhi.
Often described as the "Cannes of animation", the Annecy International Animation Film Festival is one of the industry's most prestigious events. Previous notable Cristal winners include James And The Giant Peach, Coraline, Fantastic Mr Fox, and Flee.
The Violinist is scheduled to premiere in Singapore in September, a month later than originally announced, ahead of its international theatrical release.