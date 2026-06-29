Singapore-produced animated film The Violinist wins highest prize at Annecy Festival

Presenting the Cristal award, the Annecy jury said it chose to honour "a film that reveals the devastating impact of war, creating a profoundly moving experience that combines the emotional power of music, deeply felt performances and the sweeping historic scale of its story".

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Han, who shared that he had been working on the film for 10 years, said: "When the jury announced The Violinist as the winner, for me, I just felt shock and disbelief.

"I was then overcome by humility and gratitude as we all walked on stage. I was mostly thinking of my team and all the hundreds of people that helped make this film possible, and also a swelling sense of pride that an animated feature film that is also in every way a Singapore story, can stand on a world stage such as Annecy."

He added: "To receive the Cristal at Annecy is beyond anything we imagined when we first began this journey.

"This honour belongs to the extraordinary artists, animators, musicians and filmmakers across Singapore, Spain, Italy and many other countries who gave so much of themselves to this film. We hope this recognition not only celebrates The Violinist, but also encourages more stories from Singapore and Southeast Asia to find audiences around the world."

Executive producer Justin Deimen told CNA Lifestyle: "To see a Singaporean studio create work of this calibre and be recognised on the world stage is a milestone not only for the team, but for our region’s creative industry.

"We made this film with international audiences in mind, but its heart has always belonged to Singapore. We hope Singaporeans will see a part of themselves, their history, and their love for this country reflected on screen."

Deimen added that the film is a "tribute to the generation that endured the hardships of war and laid the foundations of modern Singapore. Their courage, sacrifice, and belief in a better future are the legacy upon which our nation continues to stand".