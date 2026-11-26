Singapore-led animated film The Violinist has reached another milestone, joining a record 38 films eligible for consideration in the Best Animated Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards in 2027.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list on Monday (Nov 23) ahead of the Oscars ceremony in 2027, with The Violinist among international productions and major studio releases including Toy Story 5, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Hoppers.

While the film has not secured an Oscar nomination, its inclusion places it among the eligible titles from which five nominees will be selected. Nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be revealed on Jan 21, 2027, while the ceremony will take place on Mar 14, 2027.

The Academy noted that some films on the list must still meet their qualifying theatrical-release requirements before advancing in the voting process.

The film has also been shortlisted for Best Score at the Critics Choice Awards, with nominations set to be announced on Dec 4.

The latest developments follow The Violinist's double win at Taiwan's 63rd Golden Horse Awards, where it received Best Animated Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was also nominated for Best Original Film Score.

Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Ervin Han and Spanish animator Raul Garcia, The Violinist is a Singapore-Spain-Italy co-production that follows Fei, a Chinese Peranakan violinist, and Kai, a gifted musician, whose lives unfold against the backdrop of the Japanese Occupation.

The film, which opened in Singapore cinemas on Sep 17, explores friendship, love, loss and resilience amid the struggles during wartime.

"We have always believed that a story rooted in Singapore can resonate with audiences anywhere in the world," Han said in a statement. "This recognition is encouraging because it tells us that stories from our part of the world can stand alongside some of the best animated films internationally."

The film has already received several international accolades, including the Cristal for a Feature Film and SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

It also won Best Animated Film at the 19th Asia Pacific Screen Awards and received nominations at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Produced by Singapore-based animation studio Robot Playground Media, The Violinist marks Han's feature directorial debut following more than a decade of development.

Supported by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the film was also highlighted by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the 2026 National Day Rally.

"The Violinist was made because we felt there was a story worth telling. It is a story about friendship, love, loss, resilience and the passage of time," Han said. "We are grateful that the film is now being given an opportunity to reach an even wider audience globally."