The Violinist shows how Singapore stories can resonate without losing their identity

When Singapore-produced animated film The Violinist won the Cristal for a Feature Film, the top feature prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the historic achievement inspired pride, joy, excitement and even shock back home.

Not only did the film receive one of animation's biggest international honours, it also remained unapologetically Singaporean while doing so.

Co-directed by Singaporean Ervin Han and Spanish animator Raul Garcia, and set largely in Singapore and Malaya before and during the Japanese Occupation, The Violinist doesn't shy away from the specificity of its setting. Its characters have Singaporean accents. Its streets reflect the communities that lived there. Its historical figures and events are woven into the story without explaining every reference for international audiences.

None of that makes the film's emotional core difficult to understand. The Violinist is proof that Singapore stories don't necessarily have to strip themselves of their Singaporean-ness to resonate beyond our shores – they just need to make us feel.