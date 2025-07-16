Singapore’s first full-length animated historical film spans WWII, Peranakan culture and more

Co-directed by veteran ex-Disney animator Raul Garcia (Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Pocahontas), executive produced by Leonard Lai (Ah Boys To Men) and featuring an original score by Golden Horse Award-winning composer Ricky Ho, The Violinist is officially a co-production with Singapore’s Robot Playground Media, Spain’s TV ON Producciones and Italy’s Altri Occhi, but also has teams from Japan, Canada, Colombia and Taiwan working on it.

The film was presented in June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, with France TV Distribution officially launching global sales at the Cannes Film Market in May. Currently still in production, it is slated for completion in March 2026, with a theatrical release in Singapore targeted for August 2026.

Voicing the characters are Singapore heavyweight Tan Kheng Hua as the older Fei and rising star Fang Rong as the younger Fei, as well as actors Adrian Pang and Ayden Sng.

“When I read the script for the first time, I cried so many times,” Fang Rong shared. “It was a story I could relate to, even without having experienced the depth and intensity of many of the things that happened.”

Tan said she enjoyed the freeing experience of voice acting, something she is no stranger to. “I love being inside a booth with just a microphone. There’s no need to dress up – just wear your crummy T-shirt, no need to go get hair and makeup done,” she quipped.

At the same time, the nature of the film brought its own challenges. “It has great, deep, dramatic beats, and you need to hit those beats with just your voice,” she said. The effort is worth it for the right production. “The attention to detail, the vision and the effort are something that just moves me to tears.”