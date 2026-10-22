Miss Universe Singapore Vion Erico Tan will not compete in global beauty pageant in Puerto Rico

Miss Universe Singapore 2026 Vion Erico Tan will not be competing at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, just over a week after being crowned the country's representative.

The 22-year-old, who works in her family's bee conservation business Nutrinest and also runs a wine business, was crowned Miss Universe Singapore on Oct 13 after beating eight other finalists.

She is now among six national beauty queens who will not be travelling to compete at the 75th Miss Universe competition on Nov 24, namely winners from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Laos.

WHY ARE THE SIX BEAUTY QUEENS NOT COMPETING?

In September, JKN Universe LLC, the company that owns the Miss Universe brand, announced that representatives from Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Laos would not be eligible to compete at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico in November.

According to the company, the franchise agreements involving the six countries were invalid because Miss Universe Eastern Pte Ltd, a company headed by Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, did not have the authority to grant or transfer rights to the Miss Universe brand.

Miss Universe Eastern disputed the announcement at the time, maintaining that it had the contractual authority to appoint franchise partners in its territories.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Singapore proceeded with its national competition, crowning Tan Miss Universe Singapore 2026 on Oct 13.

Miss Grand International (MGI), a separate company associated with Itsaragrisil, also maintained that the franchise agreements for the six countries were valid.

However, in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 21), MGI announced that it would not send the six representatives to the international competition, citing uncertainty over whether they would be allowed to participate and treated equally.

"MGI firmly maintains that the rights relating to all six territories were lawfully obtained through valid contractual agreements," the company said.

MGI added that the franchise rights belonged to the company, rather than personally to Itsaragrisil, and should not be affected by disputes involving individual executives.

Following consultations with the relevant parties, national organisations and contestants, MGI said it decided against sending the six women because it had not received sufficient assurances about their eligibility and treatment.

"MGI cannot responsibly send six women into circumstances where their eligibility has already been publicly challenged and where their accreditation, reception, treatment or organisational support may remain uncertain," it said.

MGI emphasised that its decision did not constitute a voluntary withdrawal or an acceptance that its franchise rights had been terminated.

It added that the six women would retain their national titles and continue their responsibilities within their respective countries.