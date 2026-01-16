Actress Vivian Hsu shares bathroom accident that left her shaken: 'My ribs could have broken'

Taiwanese star Vivian Hsu, 50, shared on Instagram on Sunday (Jan 11) a terrifying late-night incident that could have ended in disaster.

The singer-actress, based in both Taiwan and Singapore, revealed that she was preparing to take a shower late at night when a water pipe inside her bathroom wall burst without warning. The powerful surge of water sent the showerhead flying, leaving the bathroom in complete mess.

Hsu, stunned by the force of the blast, shared that she cried out in shock, but was relieved she wasn’t standing directly in the range of fire.

"If it had hit my body directly, my ribs could have broken, and my head could have been struck as well," she penned.

She immediately pressed down on the shower pipe and shut off the water, preventing the accident from getting worse.

As she recalled the incident, Hsu expressed relief that it happened to her rather than her 10-year-old son, Dalton.

She wrote: “Thank God my son didn’t encounter this when he showered earlier at 10pm. Showering is supposed to be relaxing – a child wouldn’t have been able to react in time, and the consequences could have been terrifying.”

Admitting she was still shaken by the incident, Hsu added: “Before going to sleep, I prayed that if something bad was destined to happen, please let me take my son’s place.”

It could have happened to anyone, but thankfully, Hsu escaped unscathed.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/