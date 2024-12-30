Taiwanese actress Vivian Hsu recounts getting caught in Bukit Timah flash floods

The flash floods along Bukit Timah Road and Dunearn Road on Sunday (Dec 29) caught many by surprise – even Vivian Hsu.

The 49-year-old Taiwanese actress-singer shared her experience getting caught in the heavy rains in an Instagram post and a few Reels on Sunday.

"After coming out of a cafe with my friends, I was on the way to buy my son's favourite food from Din Tai Fung,” wrote Hsu, whose nine-year-old son Dalton is studying in Singapore. She is separated from her Singaporean husband of nine years, Sean Lee.

She added that the water rose almost to her car door; she even noticed cockroaches and lizards taking shelter.

“I had to go save my car,” she added, describing how she was eventually “trapped” on the road “full of floating trash cans and ‘other flooded cars’".

“This is my first time in Singapore I feel so cold sitting in a car,” she said, adding that she needed to go to the toilet. She stepped out and waded into the waters to rush into a mall soon after. Wearing her favourite white sneakers at that.

“After an hour I finally got out of trouble (and) bought my son's favourite Din Tai Fung,” she wrote.