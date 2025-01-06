The Vivienne, star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, dies at 32

British reality show RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner James Lee Williams, aged 32, popularly known as The Vivienne, has died, publicist Simon Jones said on Sunday (Jan 5).

"It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend," Jones announced on social media platform X. "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person."

The Vivienne, born in Wales, rose to prominence in 2015 after becoming UK Drag Ambassador for the American TV series, RuPaul's Drag Race. Williams' stage name was inspired by iconic English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Tributes poured in for The Vivienne.

"Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration," RuPaul's Drag Race posted on X. "She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on."

Singer-songwriter Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, said on Instagram, "I don't know how to say how I feel. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever."