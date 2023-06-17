Logo
Vogue's Anna Wintour, author Ian McEwan honoured by King Charles
They were named Companions of Honour, an order limited to 65 people at any time, in King Charles' first birthday honours list on Friday (Jun 16).

FILE PHOTO: Anna Wintour attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 11, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

17 Jun 2023 05:38AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2023 08:12AM)
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, author Ian McEwan and immunologist and geneticist John Bell were named Companions of Honour, an order limited to 65 people at any time, in King Charles' first birthday honours list on Friday (Jun 16).

Wintour, who has been editor of Vogue US since 1988, is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world and a philanthropist who has raised more than US$300 million (S$402.10 million) for the US Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

McEwan, who was appointed to the order for services to literature, is the author of acclaimed novels including Amsterdam, Atonement and Enduring Love.

Bell's three-decade-long mission to build vaccines research capability at the University of Oxford, where he is Regius Professor of Medicine, was vital to the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the government said.

More than 1,000 people were rewarded in the king's birthday honours for service in education, healthcare, philanthropy and other areas.

King Charles, who was crowned in May, will celebrate his official birthday on Saturday with the "Trooping of the Colour" military parade.

The 74-year-old monarch's real birthday is on Nov 14.

Source: Reuters/yy

