Mandopop singer Wakin Chau to perform in Singapore this July
Chau will stage a one-night show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul 19.
Mandopop legend Wakin Chau, 64, will return to Singapore this July for a one-night concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Titled The Younger Me Concerts 3.0, the show comes a year after his last performance in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands.
Chau will be delighting concertgoers on Jul 19 with nostalgic tunes such as Friends and The Flowery Heart.
Tickets for the concert will cost between S$138 and S$288.
There will be two presale sessions for the show: The first will be for Mastercard holders from 2pm on May 14 to 12pm on May 15; the second will be for Live Nation members from 2pm on May 15 to 12pm on May 16.
General sales will then start at 2pm on May 16.
In a career spanning close to four decades, Chau has released a bevy of evergreen Mandopop tunes.
Speaking about his latest concert, Chau said: “I’ve spent so many years constantly flying, performing for others... This time, I want to sing the songs that truly matter to me: The songs I want to sing for myself.”