Walter Koenig, Pavel Chekov on the original Star Trek series, dies at 90

“Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it,” McGinnis said. “Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before.”

McGinnis said Koenig died surrounded by his daughter and niece.

Koenig's son, Andrew, was also an actor, best known for playing Boner on the sitcom Growing Pains. Andrew Koenig died in 2010 at 41. Walter Koenig said his son had taken his own life.

Koenig played Chekov in seven Star Trek movies starting in 1979, as well as innumerable other spinoffs, including writing a Star Trek book, Chekov's Enterprise, in 1980. The TV show has also inspired two spinoff TV series with new casts, and conventions that draw thousands of fans.

After Star Trek ended, Koenig continued acting and wrote scripts for Family, The Incredible Hulk and other shows. He also taught part-time at UCLA and other schools.

Koenig also worked in the burgeoning field of computer games, including some with a Star Trek theme. In 1995, he took a role in the CD-ROM game Maximum Surge.

“I'm at a point where I could opt in my life for complacency and a bit of predictability, or I could have one last holler — one last try for adventure,” Koenig told The Associated Press in 1995. “I'm of the opinion that adventure is still a very enticing and exciting option.”

He returned to the science fiction genre with occasional appearances in the syndicated 1990s TV series Babylon 5.

Koenig's death leaves William Shatner, who played Captain James T Kirk, and Takei as the only surviving members of the original series' main cast. Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan and DeForest Kelley, who played Spock, Uhura, Scotty and Dr Leonard “Bones” McCoy, have died.