Mandopop star Wang Leehom falls on stage, finishes concert before going to hospital for 39 stitches

Later videos from the concert showed cuts to the left side of his face, while his left ear appeared heavily bandaged and bloodied.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Wang recounted the incident.

"During the opening of the show, my foot got caught in one of my own safety cables, and I went down hard," he wrote. "What's worse, I happened to be wearing a very hard in-ear monitor in my left ear, and the impact shattered the cartilage of my outer ear."

Because of the injury, Wang said he was unable to wear his left in-ear monitor for the remainder of the concert and completed the performance hearing only through his right ear.

"The show must go on," he wrote, adding that when performing live for 40,000 fans, "you don't feel pain".

After the concert, Wang was taken to hospital, where doctors stitched his ear with 27 stitches and his face with another 12. He also underwent a CT scan, which confirmed that he had not suffered any injuries to his skull or brain.

"The blood looked frightening, but thankfully there were no more serious injuries," he wrote.