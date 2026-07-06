Mandopop star Wang Leehom falls on stage, finishes concert before going to hospital for 39 stitches
Wang tripped over a safety cable at the start of his second night in Chengdu, China, but completed the show before receiving treatment for injuries that required 39 stitches.
Mandopop star Wang Leehom suffered a fall during his concert in Chengdu, China, on Saturday (Jul 4), sustaining injuries that required 27 stitches to his ear and another 12 to his face.
The incident occurred at the start of the second of three sold-out shows at Dong'an Lake Sports Park Main Stadium, where the 50-year-old was performing as part of his The Best Place II concert tour.
Videos circulating on social media showed Wang being lowered onto the stage on a platform while wearing a safety harness. After stepping onto the stage, a crew member detached the harness. Moments later, Wang appeared to trip over the safety cable as he stepped backwards, causing the left side of his face to strike the edge of a step. Crew members rushed to help him, but Wang quickly got back on his feet and continued performing his song.
Later videos from the concert showed cuts to the left side of his face, while his left ear appeared heavily bandaged and bloodied.
In an Instagram post on Sunday, Wang recounted the incident.
"During the opening of the show, my foot got caught in one of my own safety cables, and I went down hard," he wrote. "What's worse, I happened to be wearing a very hard in-ear monitor in my left ear, and the impact shattered the cartilage of my outer ear."
Because of the injury, Wang said he was unable to wear his left in-ear monitor for the remainder of the concert and completed the performance hearing only through his right ear.
"The show must go on," he wrote, adding that when performing live for 40,000 fans, "you don't feel pain".
After the concert, Wang was taken to hospital, where doctors stitched his ear with 27 stitches and his face with another 12. He also underwent a CT scan, which confirmed that he had not suffered any injuries to his skull or brain.
"The blood looked frightening, but thankfully there were no more serious injuries," he wrote.
Wang thanked fans for their concern and said he looked forward to returning for the third and final Chengdu show on Sunday.
In a statement written in Chinese and published on Weibo, his management said on-site medical personnel had determined that Wang's condition was stable enough for him to continue performing after the fall.
Following further treatment at the hospital, doctors confirmed he was fit to perform the final Chengdu concert as scheduled.
The agency added: "A preliminary investigation found that the accident was caused by the improper operation of the aerial rigging system, causing Wang to fall while being lowered onto the stage. The personnel responsible have been placed under an internal investigation, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."
Videos shared by concertgoers from Sunday's performance showed Wang returning to the stage with his left ear heavily bandaged.
Wang's remaining The Best Place II tour dates this year include stops in Changsha, Xi'an, Suzhou and Tianjin.