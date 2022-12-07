Wang Leehom is holding a concert in Las Vegas in January, his first since divorce scandal

While an earlier post from Kwan’s International only stated that the concert would be held around the Lunar New Year period, Apple Daily reported that it would take place on Jan 28, 2023, at Resorts World Las Vegas. The venue seats around 5,000 people.

In December 2021, the 46-year-old singer-actor's ex-wife Li Jinglei revealed in a long letter she posted on Weibo that he had cheated on her numerous times and had hired prostitutes. Wang later admitted in a Facebook post that he “didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family, and didn’t give the public the image that an idol should have”.

Wang, who debuted in 1995, still has a sizeable following on social media despite the controversy, with 67 million followers on Weibo.