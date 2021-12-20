Wang Leehom says he lived ‘under fear, extortion and threats’ during marriage to ex-wife

“Our marriage lasted from Nov 27, 2013, to our separation on Aug 5, 2019. Over the period of five years and eight months, I lived in fear, blackmail and threats,” he wrote.

“I can say with certainty that I was not unfaithful in our marriage,” he added.

“MOST FRIGHTENING DAY OF MY LIFE”

The Golden Melody Awards winner said that he met Lee at his concert in 2003 but they only started contacting each other via email in 2011.

Lee, who went by Nishiharu Michiko then, was 26 and not 16 and underaged, as she had implied when they started dating, he said. She is 10 years his junior.