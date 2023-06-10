Lee Jinglei provides an update on her divorce lawsuit with ex-husband Wang Leehom

Life for the single mum has been hectic to say the least.

In addition to juggling work and the kids, Lee has been taking courses. And after putting the kids to bed, she would prepare materials for her court session, which would be held online in the US later in the day. Her day would start again at around 5am when she would prepare the kids for school.

“It was a tough time and I couldn’t sleep,” she said.

However, things changed when she received a letter one morning, saying she had won the lawsuit in the US. “I was actually very emotional and needed to cry and scream… I needed space to release my emotions,” she said.

However, it had to wait as she had to take care of her kids. When she finally had time for herself, it was already 7pm, and by then, she couldn’t cry.

“So at that time, I realised that some emotions can be delayed and alleviated, and the same is true for sadness. It’s not about ignoring your emotions, but co-existing with them and focusing on living a normal life," she said.

Lee added that the past year has been difficult, but she remains optimistic about her situation, thanks to the book Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E Frankl.

Her biggest takeaway from it is that no one can decide how she faces a situation and she would count her blessings in times of crisis. “In any desperate situation, we can all stay optimistic,” she said.