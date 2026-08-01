Wang Leehom releases new English song Hope to support Singapore charity Epworth Community Services
The Mandopop star collaborated with Singapore producer Goh Kheng Long on the uplifting track dedicated to children, youths and families supported by the social service agency.
Mandopop star Wang Leehom has released a new English-language song, Hope, in support of Singapore charity Epworth Community Services.
The track premiered on Friday (Jul 31) at Epworth's "Where Hope Blooms" fundraising gala dinner at One Farrer Hotel and is now available on major streaming platforms.
According to Epworth, this marks the first time an international Mandopop artiste has released an English song in support of a Singapore social service agency.
Dedicated to the charity's beneficiaries, Hope centres on themes of resilience and optimism, reflecting Epworth's work with vulnerable children, at-risk youths and families.
"Music has a way of reaching people across every circumstance and experience," said Wang. "With this song about hope, I want to honour the resilience of the children, at-risk youths, and families that Epworth walks alongside every day. If the song helps even one of them believe more in their future, it will have done its work. Everyone deserves the chance not just to hope, but to thrive."
The song was co-written, produced and arranged by veteran Singapore music producer and music director Goh Kheng Long, whose long list of collaborators includes Jacky Cheung, A-mei, JJ Lin and David Tao. His work with Wang spans over 30 years, with their first collaboration being 1995’s “Love Rival Beethoven” when Wang was 19.
Goh, who has served as music director for Epworth's past three fundraising galas as a volunteer, said the collaboration grew out of a shared desire to support young people facing mental health and life challenges.
"I have always been passionate about causes related to empowering children and youths. I hope this song encourages children and youths who are facing difficult life challenges to not give up — there is always hope," he said.
Funds raised through the gala dinner will support Epworth's programmes in trauma care, early learning intervention and developmental support for disadvantaged children, at-risk youths and families. Since its establishment in 1998, the charity says it has served more than 40,000 individuals.
Highlighting the growing need for youth mental health support, Epworth executive director Tan Khye Suan said that one in three young people in Singapore experiences mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, while one in six exhibits behaviours including aggression and rule-breaking.
"We are deeply grateful to Leehom, Kheng Long, our partners, donors and volunteers for helping to bring hope and empower young lives to thrive," he said.
Hope is now available on major music streaming platforms.