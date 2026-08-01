Wang Leehom releases new English song Hope to support Singapore charity Epworth Community Services

Mandopop star Wang Leehom has released a new English-language song, Hope, in support of Singapore charity Epworth Community Services.

The track premiered on Friday (Jul 31) at Epworth's "Where Hope Blooms" fundraising gala dinner at One Farrer Hotel and is now available on major streaming platforms.

According to Epworth, this marks the first time an international Mandopop artiste has released an English song in support of a Singapore social service agency.

Dedicated to the charity's beneficiaries, Hope centres on themes of resilience and optimism, reflecting Epworth's work with vulnerable children, at-risk youths and families.

"Music has a way of reaching people across every circumstance and experience," said Wang. "With this song about hope, I want to honour the resilience of the children, at-risk youths, and families that Epworth walks alongside every day. If the song helps even one of them believe more in their future, it will have done its work. Everyone deserves the chance not just to hope, but to thrive."

The song was co-written, produced and arranged by veteran Singapore music producer and music director Goh Kheng Long, whose long list of collaborators includes Jacky Cheung, A-mei, JJ Lin and David Tao. His work with Wang spans over 30 years, with their first collaboration being 1995’s “Love Rival Beethoven” when Wang was 19.