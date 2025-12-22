Wang Leehom's China concert goes viral for having robot dancers that perform flawless choreography
Wang Leehom's recent concert in Chengdu, China, saw the 49-year-old performing the song Open Fire alongside a group of robot dancers.
Singer-actor Wang Leehom, 49, recently set the internet abuzz after concert footage surfaced showing him grooving on stage to his hit Open Fire alongside six unconventional dancers – robots.
Dressed in matching sequined tops and black leather pants, the robots executed a barrage of dance moves, including flips, in quick succession during the set.
Shot during his Chengdu concert, held from Dec 18 to 21, the clips quickly went viral, wowing viewers around the world – including Tesla CEO Elon Musk – with the robots' flawless synchronisation.
Created by Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, the robots are part of the Unitree G1 line – standing at 130cm and weighing approximately 35kg. The G1 boasts at least 23 joint motors and can "simulate human hands to achieve precise operation of objects". It has a battery life of about two hours and costs US$13,500 per robot.
Reposting a video of Wang's concert, Elon Musk called the feat "impressive". Other users have joked that robots have come for dancers' jobs.