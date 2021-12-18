Wang Leehom's wife posts emotional tell-all with sordid details of his cheating
Lee Jinglei claims the singer solicited prostitutes and had a string of affairs while they were married.
In the midst of reports that singer Wang Leehom, 45 and his wife Lee Jinglei, 35, have been divorced, Lee took to social media on Dec 17 with a lengthy letter detailing her side of the story.
In her letter, Lee, who usually keeps a low profile, disclosed numerous details of her life and relationship with the singer, including his habit of having "friends with benefits", soliciting prostitutes and being an absent father to their three young children.
"I thought we would be family for life, so I wholeheartedly put everything I had into our family," she wrote in Chinese. "Since you are 10 years older than me and wanted many children, I was constantly being coaxed to bear more children, so I gave up my job and my personal life, and made you and our children the centre of my life. For most of our married life, I was either preparing to get pregnant, pregnant or nursing a child after giving birth... if I had known that after having these three children you would leave our family because you wanted to live a 'single' life, and I would have to raise the children as a de facto single parent, I would never have agreed."
She also revealed that she was made to sign an "unequal" prenuptial agreement before their marriage and that after all their years together, "the house is under your name; the car is under your mother's name and properties were transferred in fear that I might 'take advantage' of you."
She wrote that she had always been willing to help him whenever he asked, but now realises that "I'm just a chess piece in your hand... You used me to regain the power you want, making you the angel and me the devil."
The last straw, she said, came when news of their split broke. "You said that I should trust you, you said you’ll do the talking, you’ll protect us, you and your team are fully prepared to manipulate the media and talk. What was the result? You protected only yourself. You used your network and media connections and made me your shield, attacking me to protect yourself. You’re the one in the wrong, but your mother and I bore all the public opinion and negative reports, while you were untouched.
"I asked you, since the news is false, whether you could make a clarification for me. You said you had said in a statement you would not make any more remarks, so further responses would not be a good idea. I said I understood. Then … an hour later, while browsing the news, I saw news of your affair, to which you quickly responded."
Lee also recalled how the couple had met when she was 16 and he was 26, and he had told her that she was pretty and held her hand – all while he was already attached to another girlfriend.
"Since you were a popular idol, I let my guard down," she said. "We got together and had sex. But the next morning, you said you didn't want a relationship. I later found out that you had many 'friends' like me in many cities. You were caught soliciting a prostitute and there is video proof. You admitted all of this and said you couldn't control yourself."
She continued, "I asked to part ways, you called me for weeks to ask me to stay, saying you wouldn’t do it anymore, I would be your 'only' in the future, and gradually we began to build a family together."
But, "One day, after your concert in Shanghai ended, you didn’t call me and I couldn’t reach you until the morning. Later I found out you and your friend-with-benefits drank and partied all night, taking all kinds of photos, with your face pressed against her breast." This friend also sent him nude photos, to which he responded welcomingly.
She mentioned other cheating instances as well, including a "dance instructor 'friend'" who messaged him while she was heavily pregnant "saying he was very sad because he'd thought the two of you were together."
Additionally, she said, Leehom wouldn't show up at their kids' birthdays, and she couldn't bear having them collapse into her arms in tears.
Lee ended her letter by thanking everyone who had read her words and saying she would bounce back and raise her children well. She also included a further message to Leehom: "I hope you can face yourself honestly, ignore the world’s judgement and be with the right person."