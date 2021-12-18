Wang Leehom's wife posts emotional tell-all with sordid details of his cheating

"I thought we would be family for life, so I wholeheartedly put everything I had into our family," she wrote in Chinese. "Since you are 10 years older than me and wanted many children, I was constantly being coaxed to bear more children, so I gave up my job and my personal life, and made you and our children the centre of my life. For most of our married life, I was either preparing to get pregnant, pregnant or nursing a child after giving birth... if I had known that after having these three children you would leave our family because you wanted to live a 'single' life, and I would have to raise the children as a de facto single parent, I would never have agreed."

She also revealed that she was made to sign an "unequal" prenuptial agreement before their marriage and that after all their years together, "the house is under your name; the car is under your mother's name and properties were transferred in fear that I might 'take advantage' of you."

She wrote that she had always been willing to help him whenever he asked, but now realises that "I'm just a chess piece in your hand... You used me to regain the power you want, making you the angel and me the devil."

The last straw, she said, came when news of their split broke. "You said that I should trust you, you said you’ll do the talking, you’ll protect us, you and your team are fully prepared to manipulate the media and talk. What was the result? You protected only yourself. You used your network and media connections and made me your shield, attacking me to protect yourself. You’re the one in the wrong, but your mother and I bore all the public opinion and negative reports, while you were untouched.

"I asked you, since the news is false, whether you could make a clarification for me. You said you had said in a statement you would not make any more remarks, so further responses would not be a good idea. I said I understood. Then … an hour later, while browsing the news, I saw news of your affair, to which you quickly responded."