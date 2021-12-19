Wang Leehom's wife posts another letter, says he tried to bribe her to recant statement





On Sunday morning (Dec 19) Lee posted another letter in response, saying she feels sad that at the age of 80, Wang's father should have to lie to defend his 45-year-old son.



In the letter, she accused Wang of hiding behind his father and orchestrating the whole thing instead of facing the music, saying that the old man would not have known how to contact the media on his own.



"No matter how much dirty water you splash on me, your own clothes won't get cleaner," she wrote, clearly much aggrieved. "I was very reserved in my sharing because you're still the children's father, after all. I'm very disappointed that what today brought was not your apology but you trying to protect yourself again, using friends and relatives to distort the truth and bring me down."



She went on to say that after her letter went out, Wang had tried to buy her silence.



"Yesterday afternoon, I received a message about you trying to bribe me. You said that if I apologised publicly saying I wrote what I did because I wasn't of sound mind, you would give me the house I'm now living in with the kids. I told you I was very disappointed that after all these years you still haven't realised that I'm not the kind of person who can be bought with money," she wrote.

"The funny part is that I actually seriously considered your request to sacrifice my own reputation in order to save your career... You still selfishly believe that my reputation and future are of no consequence. Only yours is."

She then addressed the points that Wang's father had made in his letter one by one.

She revealed that when she and Wang were dating, no contraception was used throughout that time. "At his age, he should know that that leads to pregnancy," she said. Wang is 10 years older than her.