New footage from Warner Bros' Dune 2 and Barbie unveiled at CinemaCon

In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at Dune: Part Two, Barbie was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros' CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage.

It was a splashy presentation for anxious theatre owners in Las Vegas from a studio in transition, with new leadership teams in place to oversee films and create a 10-year plan for iconic DC Comics characters like Superman. Within the past year, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were selected to lead the studio's film group while James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in to head DC Studios.

Tuesday (Apr 25) evening, CinemaCon attendees will be among the first to see The Flash (out Jun 16) – a film that has been the source of extra scrutiny because of star Ezra Miller’s series of arrests and reports of erratic behaviour. Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, said last year that they were pursuing treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

Miller did not appear on stage in Las Vegas alongside director Andy Muschietti, though Muschietti spoke about his lead.

“They are an incredible actor,” he said. “Probably one of the best actors I've ever worked with. ... They wanted to do all the stunts and I let them.”