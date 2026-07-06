Hit anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arrives on certain streaming platforms on Jul 28

The hit anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle will begin streaming on Crunchyroll from Jul 28, the anime streaming platform announced on Monday (Jul 6).

The film will be available worldwide, excluding Japan and mainland China, from 8am Pacific Time on Jul 28 (11pm Singapore time). According to anime distributor Muse Asia, viewers in Singapore and around the region will also be able to watch the film on the official Muse Asia YouTube channel from the same date.

Based on Koyoharu Gotoge's bestselling manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the film became a critical and commercial success following its theatrical release.

The film won Best Animation Film at the 49th Japan Academy Film Prize and took home several awards, including Film of the Year, at the 10th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2026. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed more than US$793 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

The film adapts one of the final arcs of the Demon Slayer manga and continues directly from the anime's most recent season, which ended with series antagonist Muzan Kibutsuji transporting the Demon Slayers into his lair, the Infinity Castle. It is the first instalment of a three-part cinematic trilogy depicting the series' final battle.

On Crunchyroll, the film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as in an English dub. Additional dubbed audio and subtitle options include Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, Malay and Thai.

The film will also be available for digital purchase in selected territories via Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Fandango from Jul 28.

Fans can also stream all episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, as well as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train, on Crunchyroll. The platform also offers the orchestral concert and the live stage production based on the series.