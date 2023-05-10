Chinese boy band WayV to hold a fan meet event in Singapore in June

On Monday (May 8), the group – considered a sub-unit of the K-pop band NCT –announced that Singapore will be added as a stop in its ongoing Phantom fan meet tour.

The announcement also confirmed that only five out of WayV's seven members will be participating in the fan meet: Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and YangYang. Lucas and WinWin will not be attending.

Ticketing details for the Singapore fan meet event have yet to be announced.

The Phantom fan meet tour started on Feb 11 in Seoul and includes stops in Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong.