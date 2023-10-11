Warner Bros celebrating 100th anniversary at Sentosa with movie screenings, interactive photo booths

1. PLAY GAMES AS TOM AND JERRY

Located at Emerald Pavilion, the WB Animation Zone has a giant wheel that you can spin to discover your inner Warner Bros. cartoon character and learn more about it.

With the new Tom And Jerry series premiering soon, there'll also be a section dedicated to the iconic cat and mouse duo. Here, you can look at exclusive storyboards and character development pieces from the show.

You can then play the Tom And Jerry Hawker Havoc game where you must try to capture as many Singapore dishes as possible and avoid all the other items thrown their way.

The section ends on Siloso Beach where you can snap pictures with a giant Tom And Jerry durian inflatable. StarHub HBO Pak subscribers can also redeem a free ice cream by showing a special code that will be sent to them via email before the event.

2. SNAP PHOTOS WITH YOUR FAVOURITE WB CHARACTERS

Located at Beach Station, WB100 Central is an interactive experience that will take you through the studio's rich history as various Looney Tunes guides point you the right way. Here, you can take photos with some of Warner Bros.' most iconic characters.

Be sure to pick up an event passport here as once you've stamped your passport at all the activity locations, you'll stand a chance to win a staycation at Sentosa.

WB100 Celebrating Every Story will be held from Nov 10 to 26 at Sentosa.