Warner Bros celebrating 100th anniversary at Sentosa with movie screenings, interactive photo booths
WB100 Celebrating Every Story is a free-entry event at Sentosa from Nov 10 to 26, featuring games, photo booths and life-sized figures of DC superheroes.
WB100 Celebrating Every Story will be held from Nov 10 to 26 at multiple places throughout Sentosa.
Here are some of the things you can do at this 17-day-long extravaganza.
1. PLAY GAMES AS TOM AND JERRY
Located at Emerald Pavilion, the WB Animation Zone has a giant wheel that you can spin to discover your inner Warner Bros. cartoon character and learn more about it.
With the new Tom And Jerry series premiering soon, there'll also be a section dedicated to the iconic cat and mouse duo. Here, you can look at exclusive storyboards and character development pieces from the show.
You can then play the Tom And Jerry Hawker Havoc game where you must try to capture as many Singapore dishes as possible and avoid all the other items thrown their way.
The section ends on Siloso Beach where you can snap pictures with a giant Tom And Jerry durian inflatable. StarHub HBO Pak subscribers can also redeem a free ice cream by showing a special code that will be sent to them via email before the event.
2. SNAP PHOTOS WITH YOUR FAVOURITE WB CHARACTERS
Located at Beach Station, WB100 Central is an interactive experience that will take you through the studio's rich history as various Looney Tunes guides point you the right way. Here, you can take photos with some of Warner Bros.' most iconic characters.
Be sure to pick up an event passport here as once you've stamped your passport at all the activity locations, you'll stand a chance to win a staycation at Sentosa.
3. MARVEL AT LIFE-SIZED FIGURES OF DC SUPERHEROES
Step into the World Of DC at Emerald Pavilion to learn the history behind their iconic superheroes. This section will have premium figurines from XM Studios for you to admire as well as an interactive projection wall and life-sized figures of The Flash, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.
The zone ends with an Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom photo opportunity, in celebration of the upcoming movie which will be released on Dec 20.
4. CATCH A MOVIE SCREENING
Every weekend evening from Friday (Nov 17), you can enjoy a free movie screening on the lawn at Southside. The movies that will be playing are Godzilla Vs. Kong, Barbie, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, The Flash, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Aquaman.