Dystopia, NFTs, shapewear, TikTok dances: We're over you, 2021

NFTS

Will they be over before oh-so-many-people have figured out exactly what they are? So some naysayers predict while stans fuel headlines and the little buggers sell for millions. Non-fungible tokens are, basically, digital art or just about anything else in digital form. They're stored on blockchains (digital ledgers).

The point, you ask? Good question. NFTs are effectively digital certificates of authenticity, like the declaration in the physical world that your original van Gogh is one of a kind. The rest of us will be heading to the non-digital gift shop for the poster or fridge magnet as the world figures out the metaverse. On offer: The NFT of the Merriam-Webster definition of NFT, with net proceeds going to the global nonprofit Teach for All. Hallelujah.

LEVEL UP

There's a whole lotta levelling up going on in a world where level off and level out already reside. And by level up, we're talking the gamer term for making it to the next level. The phrase has gone mainstream in a range of contexts. The perfectly good and universally understood alternatives? How about advance, develop, improve, evolve, grow and, we venture, ameliorate. Can we just celebrate our work successes, our upgrades, our escalations, our impressive pushes onward without reinvention for reinvention's sake? As Ciara sings: five, four, three, two, one ...

HARD SELTZERS

We've now got enough hard seltzers to make it straight on through to end of days. Just about any flavour profile can be had in a bubbly, spiked concoction in a can. There was a pickle-flavoured variety until the marketing grab by two companies in collaboration sold out. No worries. You've still got your Bud Lites, your Pabst Blue Ribbons, your Topo Chico. You've got your pineapple-limes, your honeydew and your apple-pear. You've got your tequila-based grapefruit, your ultra organic and your watermelon chili. Still unavailable, as spoofed on Saturday Night Live: the JC Penneys and Jiffy Lubes, Exxons and Verizons. Can we take day drinking old school, pretty please?