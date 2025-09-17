Singaporean sci-fi comedy We Can Save The World!!! to begin theatrical run on Sep 18

It hasn’t been the best time for cinemas in Singapore in recent months, with the closure of beloved independent cinema The Projector and Cathay Cineplexes officially ceasing operations in September. This outlook has also affected the release plans for local indie film, We Can Save the World!!!.

The film was initially set for release at The Projector’s Cineleisure outlet on Aug 1. However, the independent cinema announced it would vacate the space in early August, before ultimately ceasing operations on Aug 19. Then, on Sep 1, Cathay, another key cinema the production team had hoped to partner with, also announced its closure.

Still, producers Martin Loh, 31, Tan Jia Min, 30, and Lee Yi Jia, 29, along with writer-director Cheng Chai Hong, 35, and the rest of the crew, did not give up.

And, to the joy of the film's fans and everyone who worked on the film, their efforts bore fruit.

On Tuesday (Sep 16), the team announced on Instagram that they had secured showtimes with Shaw, Golden Village, and EagleWings. On Wednesday, Cheng told CNA Lifestyle that the team is also working with Cineleisure.

The film will screen from Sep 18 to Sep 21 at Shaw NEX, Shaw Waterway Point, Shaw Lot One, Golden Village Yishun, EagleWings Cinematics at King Albert Park Mall and Cineleisure Orchard.

The timing of weekend showtimes will only be released on Sep 18. Cheng told CNA Lifestyle that cinemas may release additional showtimes depending on ticket sales for Thursday and Friday.

Once new slots are confirmed and listed on the cinemas’ websites, the film’s team will share updates on their Instagram.

Cheng added that he and the team have been receiving “a lot of love” for the film, which he deeply appreciates, but he hopes to see that support translate into ticket sales.

Strong turnout, he said, would signal to cinema operators that independent films for younger generations, like We Can Save the World!!!, are worth backing.

“Those who want to see more of our movie, who want to see Singapore cinema and local films thrive, can purchase their tickets and talk about the film with their friends, family, or anyone at all,” Cheng said.

“The outpouring of support has been heartening, so we hope people will buy tickets and actually watch our film, a love letter to Singapore that lets people laugh.”

He added: "We definitely hope to have more showtimes for the movie beyond this weekend, but to do that, we will need to see how this first run goes."